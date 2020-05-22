Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 464.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 95.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 113,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.40. 1,672,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

