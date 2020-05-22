McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.69. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Earnings History for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

