McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.69. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.