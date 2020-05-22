Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 51,163 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.39. 20,520,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.41.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

