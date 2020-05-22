Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 69,653 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,543.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.