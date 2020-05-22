Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.05. 64,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,147. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

