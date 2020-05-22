Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,399.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.88. 1,723,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The firm has a market cap of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

