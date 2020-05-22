Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 704.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,248,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

