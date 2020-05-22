Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $6.48 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556,099 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.16% of ICL Group worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 465.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.