Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $9.85 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 124,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

