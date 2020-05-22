Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $16,441,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 327,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,489,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

