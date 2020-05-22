Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 149,750 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

