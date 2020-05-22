Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,923 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.41.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,008,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average of $251.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

