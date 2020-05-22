Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

