Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $240.40. 372,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.