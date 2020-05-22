Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.20. 1,052,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,816. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

