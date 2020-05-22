Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.75 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $280,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.29. The company had a trading volume of 266,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 888.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.