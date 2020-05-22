Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $30,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $151.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

