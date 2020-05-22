Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.19 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 2,869,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,722,559. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

