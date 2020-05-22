Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.90 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,317,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

