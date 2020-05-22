Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

