Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,768 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of CME traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.06. The company had a trading volume of 517,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

