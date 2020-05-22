Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 36,026 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.34. 432,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,836. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

