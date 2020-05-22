Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.88. 6,624,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Nomura decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.