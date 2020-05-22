Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $231.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.10. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.