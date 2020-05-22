Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,464 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

