Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,926 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 7,190,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

