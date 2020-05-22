Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,913 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $385.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,114. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.58. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

