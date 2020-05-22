Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 21,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.40. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

