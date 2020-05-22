Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $1,839,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $177.15. The company had a trading volume of 259,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.74, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

