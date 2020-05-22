Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.67. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

