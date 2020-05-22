Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $99.23 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $99,233,000. Netflix accounts for 3.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,369. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

