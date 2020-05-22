Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 151,803 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,803 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.74. 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

