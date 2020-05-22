National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

DUK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 149,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

