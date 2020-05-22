National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $368.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.