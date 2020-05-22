National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,817 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,890,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,681,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

