NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.66 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion.

NetEase stock opened at $401.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $402.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.28.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

