NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.66 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion.

NetEase stock opened at $401.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $402.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.28.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit