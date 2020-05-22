Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

