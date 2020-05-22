Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $8.97 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $192.48. The company had a trading volume of 81,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,193. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

