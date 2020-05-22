Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,994,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

