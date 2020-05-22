Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 210,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

