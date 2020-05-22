NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.41.

NVIDIA stock traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.59. 1,816,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $363.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

