ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get ORION OYJ/ADR alerts:

ORION OYJ/ADR stock remained flat at $$24.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORION OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORION OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.