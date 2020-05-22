OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PROSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OTCMKTS:PROSY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 729,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,482. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.