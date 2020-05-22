Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

