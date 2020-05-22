Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 3,258,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,346,065.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

