Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Perspecta updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.03 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90-2.03 EPS.

Perspecta stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Perspecta from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

