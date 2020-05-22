Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter.

RAVN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

