Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31), Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

