Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

Shares of OTCMKTS RBZHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,698. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

