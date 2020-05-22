SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

SAPMY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

